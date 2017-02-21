× Waterbury’s Holy Land cross vandalized, police investigating

WATERBURY — Police are investigating after the iconic Holy Land U.S.A. cross was defaced over the weekend.

Waterbury Police said they received their first complaints from the owners on Sunday night.

The vandals used spray paint to draw graffiti on the cross according to police.

Police said the drawings included multiple pentagrams and other satanic symbols.

“It’s the symbol of Waterbury. Regardless of one’s religion or faith, it’s something everyone’s proud of and that everyone associates with our city… for someone to do something like this is disappointing. I’m hopeful that police will be able to follow up on any leads they have and catch the people responsible,” said Alderman Steve Giacomi.

Investigations have turned up a few leads and police are following up on them.

The incident remains under investigation.

Forty thousand people visited this park annually it’s heyday during the 1960’s. The park closed in 1984, but it’s been in the process of being restored .

The 18 acre park was purchased by a group of local businessmen in October 2013, including Waterbury Mayor Neil O’Leary.

The goal of the purchase was to preserve the park. In December 2014, a 52-foot, internally lit cross went up on the highest point on the holy land property.

The most visible change is the clearing of hundreds of trees and masses of brush and overgrowth that had covered the entire hill.

Signs posted on the property warned people that the area is a construction zone.