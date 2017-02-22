2 state troopers taken off police duties pending outcome of investigation
WETHERSFIELD — Two state troopers have been reassigned to non-police duties pending the outcome of an investigation, Wethersfield police said in a statement Wednesday evening.
Police say “an incident that occurred in Wethersfield involving two off-duty Connecticut State Troopers” is under investigation.
One of the troopers works with Troop C in Tolland and the other works with Troop K in Colchester, police said.
Wethersfield Police said this investigation is still on going.
Stay with FOX 61 as this story develops.
41.706354 -72.659624