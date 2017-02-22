× 2 state troopers taken off police duties pending outcome of investigation

WETHERSFIELD — Two state troopers have been reassigned to non-police duties pending the outcome of an investigation, Wethersfield police said in a statement Wednesday evening.

Police say “an incident that occurred in Wethersfield involving two off-duty Connecticut State Troopers” is under investigation.

One of the troopers works with Troop C in Tolland and the other works with Troop K in Colchester, police said.

Wethersfield Police said this investigation is still on going.

