Baker’s Dozen about to go big time with local dog treats

HARTFORD -- A local company is expanding into more local stores with their yummy treats for your best friend!

Lisa Baker, of Baker's Dozen Treats, is a growing local company that uses local ingredients from specific farms when making their dog biscuits and treats.

The products are currently being sold in several local stores, including Highland Park Market, but they are expected to be available soon in more locations, including Big Y World Class Supermarkets. They can also be found at farmers’ markets in Bozrah & Coventry, Niantic and Lebanon.

Their mission is to provide the highest quality grain-free dog treats made with the best local and/or USA ingredients. After rescuing 2 retired racing greyhounds, they said they learned that the best love you can give your four-legged friends is home-made food. Because of this belief we hand make from scratch, grain-free, all natural dog treats with all human grade ingredients.

All treats have been lab tested and are certified by the Department of Agriculture and Consumer Protection and each flavor has a main ingredient from a Connecticut Farm!