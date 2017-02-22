× City of Hartford asks people to report potholes using app

HARTFORD — The City of Hartford is asking people to report potholes through their smartphones.

Drivers can use the Hartford 3-1-1 App to report potholes and track the progress of when the holes get fixed. You can also see other issues reported nearby.

The app is free to download.

It’s not just for street issues. You can request other city services through it too, like sanitation concerns.

You can download it from the App Store or Google Play.

