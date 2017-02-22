2 people on board plane that crashed near Tweed-New Haven Airport, police say

NEW HAVEN — Emergency crews are responding to a plane crash at Tweed-New Haven Airport Wednesday morning. A man called 9-1-1 to report that he saw a plane go down from his backyard.

Police say two people were on board the single-engine plane and are being treated for injuries. It was a training flight, according to Rick Fontana, Deputy Director of the New Haven Emergency Operations Center.

The plane was located in a swamp area near Roses Farm Road, police in East Haven said.

“Reported as one plane down with fire. 2 souls on board,” the East Haven Fire Department tweeted.

A witness tells FOX 61 the plane landed in the woods behind his house. He said fire and police crews are on the scene.

The FAA released a brief statement on the crash:

A Piper PA 38 aircraft crashed at the approach end of Runway 2 at Tweed-New Haven Airport in Ct at about 10 a.m. today. Check with local authorities on the condition of the two people on board. The FAA will investigate.

Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport is a public airport about three miles southeast of downtown New Haven. It is one of two airports with regularly-scheduled commercial service in Connecticut, the other being Bradley. About 35,000 people use Tweed annually.

