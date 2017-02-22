× Get psyched! HBO releases first look at documentary on UConn Women’s Basketball

STORRS — HBO has released a trailer to their behind-the-scenes documentary “UConn: The March to Madness.”

UConn has put together one of the most remarkable runs in sports history: 101 consecutive wins and counting.

The Huskies (26-0), who captured their 101st consecutive win after defeating Tualne University, 63-60, have won four consecutive national championships.

UConn has won a combined 11 national championships dating back to 1995. UConn’s streak began on Nov. 23, 2014 when they defeated Creighton University, 96-60.

You can check out Huskies’ head coach, Geno Auriemma deliver a post-game speech in HBO, IMG’s ‘March to Madness’ documentary here.

UConn: The March to Madness debuts Wednesday, March 1 at 10 p.m. only on HBO.

FOX 61 is a proud sponsor of UConn athletics.