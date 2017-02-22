× Graffiti cleaned off Holy Land cross, Waterbury police continue their investigation

WATERBURY — A contractor cleaned graffiti off the large cross at Holy Land Wednesday as police continued their investigation.

A company that specializes in pressure washing completed the job Wednesday afternoon.

Waterbury Police said they received their first complaints from the owners on Sunday night.

The vandals used spray paint to draw graffiti on the cross according to police. Police said the drawings included multiple pentagrams and other satanic symbols.

The owners of Holy land had no cost estimate for the cleaning, but said if people wanted to donate, they should click here.

Police said they were continuing their investigation, but no arrests have been made.