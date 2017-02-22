× Huskies dominate Temple; captures 102nd consecutive win

HARTFORD — The UConn Huskies continued their dominance Wednesday night as they defeated Temple University, 90-45, securing their 102nd consecutive win.

The Huskies grabbed an early 23-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and never looked back. Led by sophomore Napheesa Collier, who scored a game-high 31 points on 13-of-14 shooting, the Huskies’ defense held Temple to 27 percent shooting, forcing Temple to turn the ball over 26 times.

Sophomore Katie Lou Samuelson scored 19 points along with seven assists and six steals for the Huskies who improved to 27-0 on the year. Next up for UConn, is a match up against Memphis University on Saturday, February 25 at 4 p.m. at Gampel Pavilion.

FOX 61 is a proud sponsor of UConn athletics.