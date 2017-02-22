× Indiana man arraigned in fatal Waterbury crash

WATERBURY — Police said a truck driver from Indiana was talking on his cellphone and failed to brake before a chain-reaction crash in Waterbury that killed a 19-year-old woman.

The Republican-American reports that Jasvir Singh was held on $1 million bond at his arraignment Tuesday on charges including manslaughter.

The Indianapolis man’s arrest warrant says he was hauling candy when traffic slowed in front of him on Interstate 84 in Waterbury in January 2016.

Singh told police he tried to brake but his truck wouldn’t stop. Casey Lynne Giannone was killed in the fiery, five-vehicle crash.

Prosecutors say Singh also lied about trying to help the injured after the crash.

Singh’s attorney said his client uses a Bluetooth device and there is no claim he was holding a phone.