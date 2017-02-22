× Patriots coach Bill Belichick named as possible witness at Hernandez trial

BOSTON — New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been added to a list of people who could be called to testify at the double murder trial of former player Aaron Hernandez.

Belichick’s name appeared on a list of possible witnesses filed Tuesday by Hernandez’s defense.

Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels had previously been named as a possible witness.

Hernandez is charged with the drive-by slayings of Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in Boston in 2012. Prosecutors say Hernandez shot them after one spilled a drink on him at a club.

Hernandez has pleaded not guilty.

Jury selection is underway. Opening statements are scheduled March 1.

Hernandez grew up in Bristol, Connecticut. He’s serving a life sentence in the 2013 killing of a man who was dating the sister of Hernandez’s fiancee.