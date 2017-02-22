Rain makes an exit, then higher temperatures arrive

Rain exits early Wednesday morning, and as the skies clear, the temperatures soar up to the mid-50s Wednesday, and the low 60s Thursday – which may be good enough for a record-breaker in that department. A few more chances for rain arrive by the end of the week.

Forecast Details: 

Wednesday: Partly sunny, milder again.  High: 50-55.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant.  Highs into the 60s!

Friday: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 50s.

