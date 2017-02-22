Sailor surprises 3 children at school assembly in Baltic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRAGUE -- It was a special reunion Wednesday for a family in Baltic, Connecticut. A sailor who spent six months overseas surprised his three children at a school assembly.

After returning from active duty overseas, FTC Joshua Grosswiler surprised his three young children during a military appreciation assembly themed “Good News Assembly” at their elementary school in Sprague.

FTC Grossweiler, a career NAVY sailor, has been deployed overseas for the last six months. His children Joshua, William and Sophia believed he would return from active duty in March. His wife Mrs. Yarinette Grosswiler works at the school and helped make it all happen.

During the military appreciation event, the school community will also honor Chief Robert Jackson who served with FTC Grosswiler on the USS Pittsburgh. Chief Jackson’s wife, Mrs. Megan Jackson, is a fourth grade teacher at the Sayles School.