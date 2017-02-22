Salt or no salt? Wednesday is National Margarita Day!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Salt or no salt? That is the question, because Wednesday, February 22, is National Margarita Day!

A margarita consists of tequila, triple sec and lime or lemon juice. They can be served on the rocks, shaken with ice, or frozen and blended with ice. Some people substitute salt on the rim for sugar.

Do you really need another excuse to grab a refreshing homemade classic margarita with lime and salt today and enjoy one today?

OK, here's is a list of where you can find some local deals, provided by our media partners at the Hartford Courant:

Besito, 46 S. Main St., West Hartford, celebrates National Margarita Day with two-for-one Besito Patron (Patrón Reposado Tequila, Cointreau, pomegranate and tangerine juices, fresh lime) and La Casa (house frozen, pomegranate and tangerine juices, Tequila Blanco, triple sec, lime) margaritas throughout the restaurant.

Besito also offers a complimentary tequila tasting featuring Patrón. Both promotions run from 5 to 8 p.m.; 2-for-1 margaritas cannot be combined with any other promotions or deals, including happy hour specials. 860-233-2500.

On the Border, with Connecticut locations in Orange and Rocky Hill, offers its classic house margarita for just $2. Top-shelf, fruit-mixes, and specialty liquor "Meltdown" Margaritas will also be available at regular prices.

Coyote Blue, 1960 Saybrook Road, Middletown, will be serving its 16-ounce House Margaritamade with Sauza for its original 1993 price of $5, a savings of $2.50, starting at 5 p.m.

SolToro Tequila Grill at Mohegan Sun celebrates National Margarita Day and National Tortilla Chip Day (Feb. 24) with combined specials, including a flight of chips (smoked jalapeno, maple bacon and original with two salsas); special nachos with smoked shrimp, roasted duck or brisket chili ($11); s'mores nachos with salted caramel pearls and strawberry lime syrup ($11), an entree special of tortilla-crusted shrimp ($25) and margarita specials (tangerine habanero and strawberry mango, $12 each.) The menu is available from Feb. 22 through Feb. 24. 860-862-4800.

Wood-n-Tap offers $3 house recipe margaritas all day and night. Add 75 cents for flavors.

Agave Grill, 100 Allyn St., Hartford, offers house margaritas with Cazadores Blanco tequila all day, along with $3 Cazadores shots. 860-882-1557.

At Margaritas (with locations in East Hartford and Mystic), guests named Margarita or who have "Marg" or "Rita" in their name will receive a complimentary Margaritas Famous Taster (a chicken burrito, cheese enchilada and ground beef taco served with Mexican rice and beans.) The offer is only valid on Feb. 22; guests must produce valid ID to redeem.