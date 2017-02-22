× Stratford student wins ‘Doodle for Google’ competition

STRATFORD — A Bunnell High School tenth-grader got a visit from Google reps at a school assembly Wednesday.

Sarah Harrison will have her artwork showcased as the winner of the Connecticut Doodle 4 Google Competition.

Harrison’s winning artwork, which was revealed at the assembly at the Stratford school, and inspired by the prompt “What I see for the future…”

As winner, Harrison was awarded an Android tablet and the chance to win a $30,000 college scholarship and $50,000 Google for Education grant for her school.

The Doodle 4 Google competition gives K-12 students across the country the opportunity to have their artwork featured on Google’s homepage.