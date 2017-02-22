× Trump job approval rating drops to 38%: QU Poll

HAMDEN — Voters give President Donald Trump a negative 38 – 55 percent job approval rating, his worst net score since he took office according to a new Quinnipiac Poll released Wednesday.

Pollsters said that number was down from a negative 42 – 51 percent approval rating in a poll released on February 7.

Officials said Trump’s negative scores are 36 – 59 percent among women and 41 – 50 percent among men. Republicans approve 83 – 10 percent, while negative approval ratings are 5 – 91 percent among Democrats and 38 – 55 percent among independent voters.

Trump’s favorability rating is the lowest since he took office with a negative 39 – 55 percent rating. QU said Vice President Mike Pence gets a split 41 – 40 percent favorability.

Opinions on most of Trump’s personal qualities also are negative, as American voters say:

55 – 40 percent that he is not honest;

55 – 42 percent that he does not have good leadership skills;

53 – 44 percent that he does not care about average Americans;

63 – 33 percent that he is not level-headed;

64 – 32 percent that he is a strong person;

58 – 38 percent that he is intelligent;

60 – 37 percent that he does not share their values.

Trump is doing more to unite the country, 36 percent of American voters say, while 58 percent say he is doing more to divide the nation.

“President Donald Trump’s popularity is sinking like a rock,” said Tim Malloy, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. “He gets slammed on honesty, empathy, level headedness and the ability to unite. And two of his strong points, leadership and intelligence, are sinking to new lows.This is a terrible survey one month in.”

The survey was conducted from February 16-21. Over 1,300 voters nationwide were surveyed. and it haas a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percent.