Cheshire boy with disability gets big surprise from local garbage truck drivers

CHESHIRE — A Cheshire mother is blown away by the kindness of strangers, whose small act brought immense joy to her son Cole.

Cole has Angelman Syndrome, a rare neuro-genetic disorder. He loves watching the garbage truck come every Thursday, but this Thursday was extra special. The men manning the truck brought Cole a gift bag with his very own truck inside.

“Seriously, I’m blown away!!!” his mother Jenn Kubicza wrote on Facebook. “You can see how excited in the video he is!!! Well today they stopped and the three of them came over to Cole with a big gift bag and his very own garbage truck inside! He was so excited! Look how happy he was!!! But that really made my day, and Cole’s!!!

Kubicza says she wants the truck drivers to get the attention they deserve.

You can see Cole’s joy ahead of the garbage truck’s arrival in this video: