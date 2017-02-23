Danbury High School students walk out of classes Thursday morning

DANBURY — Students walked out of their classes at Danbury High School Thursday morning.

Students were asked by administrators to return to class and eventually went back into the school building, after about half of them staged an impromptu sit-in on the bleachers.

It is estimated that about 300 students walked out of class. Some students chanted “F— Donald Trump!” but it was unclear if the focus of the incident was a protest of the president’s controversial immigration policies. Trump is preparing to seize on a second chance to make a first impression with the release this week of a new executive order temporarily halting travel from citizens of seven nations he says pose a high risk of terrorism.

Barry Lytton, of the NewsTimes was on scene and reported it via his twitter account:

