× DeLauro, Murphy call on Trump to take a stronger stand against anti-Semitic threats

WOODBRIDGE – Sen. Chris Murphy and Representative Rosa DeLauro Thursday called on President Donald Trump to take a stronger stand against anti-Semitic threats nationwide.

The FBI is investigating threats a rash of threat to dozens of Jewish community centers around the country, two of them in Connecticut.

Last month, both the JCC of Greater New Haven and of Greater Hartford were evacuated due to threats that were eventually determined to be hoaxes.

Murphy and DeLauro met with members of the Jewish community about their concerns, and what can be done moving forward.

“The President of the United States is a moral authority. He needs to condemn this kind of activity, “ said DeLauro.

“It has no place and it sends an awful message to people when they see an uptick like this when they sometimes don’t see the response that they want, “said Murphy.

President Donald Trump said Tuesday the recent spate of threats targeting the Jewish community in the US are “horrible” and “painful” as he faced a growing chorus of calls from Democrats and Jewish leaders urging him to speak out.