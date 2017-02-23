Elderly man left with nothing after apartment fire in Waterbury, surprised by community

WATERBURY — An elderly Waterbury man who lost everything in an apartment fire last month was surprised by his community Thursday.

Richard Hupprich’s apartment went up in flames in January leaving him with only the clothes on his back. This week, Hupprich moved into a new apartment, but without any of his personal possessions.

When the community heard of his situation, several caregivers provided Hupprich with some in-home assistance. He was given $1,000 worth of household supplies that included hand soap, toothbrushes, underwear, t-shirts, pots and pans and more.