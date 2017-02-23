Fly from Bradley to Scotland for $65 starting in June

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — A new way to cross the Atlantic is about to take flight at Bradley International Airport.

Beginning June 17, 2017 Norwegian Airlines will begin service from Bradley to Edinburgh, Scotland.

“Today's announcement builds on our plan to deliver more options to our customers and to the citizens of CT,” said Charles Gray, Chairman of the Connecticut Airports Authority at a press conference Thursday.

Governor Dannel Malloy touted the new route as an affordable alternative to larger hubs in Boston or New York City.

The airline is opening new flight crew bases at Rhode Island's T.F. Green Airport and Stewart International Airport in Newburgh, New York. Year-round flights from those airports to Edinburgh, Scotland, begin in June, and to Ireland and Northern Ireland in July.

Bradley flights will terminate in Scotland and require a separate booking to continue on into the European mainland.

One-way flights will start at $65 for the first 10,000 seats. Once the introductory phase is over, flights will start at $99.

“The Norwegian Air International route will be Bradley Airport’s second nonstop transatlantic route,” CAA Executive Director Kevin A. Dillon, A.A.E., said. “The additional frequencies between Bradley and Europe will provide our passengers with more options, making their travel experience more convenient. We are pleased to introduce this exciting new route to our travelers, and we look forward to our partnership with Norwegian Air International.”

The new transatlantic routes will be operated on brand new Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Norwegian is the European launch customer for the new aircraft which offers a longer range and greater seat capacity than existing single-aisle aircraft. The airline has chosen a 189 seat configuration. Passengers will be able to travel in a single-class economy cabin with hot and cold food options available to purchase onboard.

Thursday’s announcement follows other recent service announcements at the airport, including Spirit Airlines nonstop service to Myrtle Beach, Orlando and Fort Lauderdale. In 2016, Bradley International Airport marked its fourth consecutive year of year-over-year passenger growth. Service launches included: Aer Lingus service to Dublin, Ireland; American Airlines service to Los Angeles; United Airlines service to Denver; and OneJet service to Pittsburgh.

Inbound flights will require a customs check before entering the United States. Arrivals will be at Bradley’s international arrivals building and be handled by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Officers.