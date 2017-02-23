× Hartford Police Department welcomes new recruits

HARTFORD — Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin joined Hartford Police Chief James C. Rovella to address a new class of 16 police recruits joining the Hartford Police Department Thursday morning.

The recruits were welcomed when they arrived at the Hartford Police Academy at 50 Williams Street at around 8 a.m.

According to FOX 61 media partner The Hartford Courant, the class represents the first portion of ultimately 70 new officers promised by Bronin in his first mayoral budget, which was passed in May.

Bronin had hoped to field a class of 45 recruits in the fall, but a lack of qualified applicants led to him and Rovella to push back that first group by several months.