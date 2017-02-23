× Heavy early morning fire knocked down on Bond Street in Hartford

HARTFORD — A heavy structure fire that broke out at 55 Bond Street in Hartford early Thursday morning was under control as of 5 a.m..

The Hartford Fire Department said the fire that broke out on the rear porches extending to the roof.

The fire department said a search showed that nobody was in the building at the time of the fire, and all visible fire was knocked down, though fire crews remain on the scene.

“Everything seems to lead to for us to think it was vacant,” said Raul Ortiz of the HFD. “There is a for sale sign or sold sign, and it was being rehabbed, but it looked like it was vacant.”

There was no word as of 5:30 a.m. on what may have caused the fire.

There was no need to evacuate the neighbors and there were no injuries reported.

Bond Street is in the city’s South End.