Investigators return to site of small plane crash that killed East Haven man during training flight

NEW HAVEN -- The National Transportation Safety Board is back on the scene investigating a plane crash that happened Wednesday morning, and they will begin to remove the plane from the crash site.

A plane on a training flight went down near Tweed-New Haven Airport Wednesday morning just before 10 a.m. Pablo Campos, 31, of East Haven, died in Wednesday's crash. Police said Campos and another man were on board the single-engine Piper PA-38-112, but officials have not identified the man who was hospitalized.

In October 2016, a plane owned by the same flight school crashed on Route 2 in East Hartford, killing one of the men on board and seriously injuring the other.

The plane crashed jin a swampy area near Tweed, behind Roses Farm Road. It crashed in two feet of water and was partially buried in the mud. Crews had to be guided by witnesses and a plane overhead and use ATVs to reach the crash site.

Officials from the Federal Aviation Agency said the crash was classified as accidental.

East Haven Mayor Joe Maturo said the plane took off, made a Mayday distress call, turned around and fell from the sky.

In August 2013, a plane crashed into two homes near Tweed airport, killing four people. The aircraft flipped upside down and crashed into two houses in East Haven during a landing attempt. The crash killed former Microsoft executive Bill Henningsgaard; his 13-year-old son, Maxwell; and two children in one of the homes: 13-year-old Sade Brantley and her 1-year-old sister, Madisyn Mitchell.

Tweed-New Haven Regional Airport is a public airport about three miles southeast of downtown New Haven. It is one of two airports with regularly-scheduled commercial service in Connecticut, the other being Bradley. About 35,000 people use Tweed annually.