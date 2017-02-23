× Man severely burned after e-cigarette explodes in his pocket in Burlington

BURLINGTON — A man was severely injured Thursday afternoon after an e-cigarette exploded in his pocket.

Around 4 p.m., state police and local fire and emergency medical service responded to a call regarding an explosion at the Tidy Services, LLC located on the George Washington Turnpike in Burlington, Connecticut.

State Police said an e-cigarette ignited and exploded in his pocket “randomly,” leaving him with severe burns up and down his right leg.

Police have not identified the victim.

