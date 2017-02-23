× Penny by penny, 3rd graders raise money for Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

WEST HARTFORD — Third graders of West Hartford‘s St. Brigid-St. Augustine School arranged a special ceremony Thursday where they presented a check to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society of Connecticut.

The students along with their teacher, Karen Hurley, raised money for the organization over the course of three weeks, calling the fundraising drive “Pennies for Patients.” The funds were made up mostly of pennies but a few cash donations were given too. What began as an initial goal of $500, quickly piled up to $1,820.

Hurley says this proves, “Every penny counts!”

Many of the students at St. Brigid-St. Augustine have had cancer touch their lives in one form or another. The school’s students and faculty pride themselves on community service and are elated with the outcome of drive. Students tapped into their piggy banks, coming to school with containers spilling over with pennies daily, says Principal Shevon Hickey.

After the ceremony, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society showed their appreciation to the third grade class by giving them a free catered lunch from Olive Garden.