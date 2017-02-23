Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Annie is a Lhasa Apso, Miniature Schnauzer mix.

She is a spayed female who is a year or two old.

She is described as a medium/high energy dog, but is manageable in size. She loves to play, loves to fetch, and actually loves long hikes!

While she can also be a lap dog, she is no couch potato!

She was found roaming and never claimed, and was adopted once through the local pound, but returned a few months later after becoming less tolerant of a toddler in the home.

Her ideal home would be one with experience with dogs. Lhasa Apsos and Schnauzers can be bold and stubborn, and she fits that mold, so she needs a home that will establish boundaries and create structure for her. She should also not be in a home with toddlers, and she’s not a fan of other dogs, but she will live with cats.

To learn more about Annie, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.