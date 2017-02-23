× President of Connecticut State Colleges and Universities makes statement on transgender bathroom laws

HARTFORD — The President of Connecticut’s State Colleges and Universities is praising Connecticut for its history of implementing inclusive policies, in the wake of President Trump‘s order on transgender bathroom laws.

Wednesday, The Trump administration lifted federal guidelines that said transgender students should be allowed to use public school bathrooms and locker rooms matching their chosen gender identity.

The decision is a reversal of an Obama-era directive issued in May. It will now be up to states and school districts to interpret whether federal sex discrimination law applies to gender identity.

CSCU President Mark E. Ojakian released the following statement Thursday:

Dear Presidents:

Yesterday, the White House rescinded the Obama-era guideline that Title IX protections apply to transgender students attending schools receiving federal funding. Whether or not a student’s gender identity is protected in our schools will now be determined state by state.

Fortunately, we live in a state with a history of implementing inclusive policies and one that is committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for all students and their families. In 2011, our Connecticut General Assembly with the support of Governor Malloy passed a comprehensive transgender rights bill. Our transgender students will continue to have their fundamental civil rights protected here in Connecticut, regardless of what Washington says.

Our focus is on developing successful, engaged citizens and to do that we must provide a learning environment that welcomes and encourages personal growth for all students. Having a diverse community enriches our schools, aligns with our history and enhances the vitality of our state, and transgendered students must be a part of that community. We will continue to make sure that all of our students feel valued, visible, protected, and empowered to pursue their education.

I’m asking that you join me in continuing to support our transgendered students across all our campuses.

Sincerely,

Mark E. Ojakian

CSCU President