Speed and scenery atop a snowmobile in Vermont

WEST DOVER, Vermont -- If you're into scenery, Mount Snow doesn't disappoint but on this Daytrip we headed a bit off campus courtesy of state of the art fan-cooled Polaris snowmobiles.

The outfit known as Snowmobile Vermont offers a power play of sorts. For more than 15 years Chief Guide Mark Pederson has been taking people on tours from the base of Mount Snow into the beautiful Vermont wilderness.

"Snowmobiling is really the only way you can cover this type of ground," Pederson said.

"We have access to around 600 thousand acres of (Green Mountain) national forest," fellow guide Geoff White added. "Ninety percent of our clientele has never touched anything like this before so we really enjoy getting those folks who are apprehensive and we bring their confidence up."

Uphill, down hill, through twists and turns and over a vast ice covered reservoir, there is no shortage of adventure along the two hour trek on the snowmobile trails.

"There's the rush of operating the machine," Pederson said. "Experiencing the scenery and boom you've got postcard material right there."

Snowmobile Vermont offers tours at Mount Snow, Killington, Okemo, and Stowe. Click here for more information.