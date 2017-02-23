Spring weather continues Friday, possible thunderstorms Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Warm temps all over New England, including here in CT – but not records. We missed the record by 3 degrees at Bradley, and fog in place for an extended period of time today kept the temps at the shore way lower than expected.

It’s still warm Friday, with a mix of sun and clouds, and more clouds, with some rain Friday night, in advance of scattered showers Saturday that leads to possible thunderstorms Saturday night, and a big cool down starting Sunday. But even with the correction, high temps stay above normal into the last days of February.

Forecast Details:

Friday: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 50s.

