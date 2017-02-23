New Hampshire teenager’s name shows up on terror watch list

What was supposed to be a simple trip to Florida for a baseball tourney turned into confusion when a New Hampshire teen’s name popped up on a terror watch list.

Peter Haas is still in braces, not even old enough to drive and known as “the rule follower” in his family of four, yet when he was passing through Logan International Airport last week to fly to Florida on a baseball trip, he was immediately taken aside.

“They said my pass was flagged and they would have to take me aside for extra screening and a pat down,” Peter Haas said, “It’s pretty alarming to hear this.”

TSA agents pulled him and his baggage aside and began vigorously searching.