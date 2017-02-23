× Tesla makes renewed push to sell cars directly in state

HARTFORD — Electric car-maker Tesla Motors is making another push to sell its vehicles directly to Connecticut consumers.

The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee is considering a bill this session that would allow the Department of Motor Vehicles commissioner to issue new or used car dealer’s licenses to electric vehicle manufacturers without a franchise agreement in the state.

Tesla has been lobbying for several years to open retail outlets in the state. State law currently prevents a vehicle manufacturer from also being a retailer.

This year’s bill does not place specific limits on how many locations Tesla might open. Jonathan Chang, the company’s deputy general counsel, told lawmakers Wednesday those decisions will be market-driven.

The Connecticut Automotive Retail Association has opposed Tesla’s efforts, saying the company should participate in the existing franchise system.

Unable to string together profitable quarters, Tesla is also reporting a loss for the last three months of 2016.

Tesla reported a loss of $121.3 million, or 78 cents per share, for its fourth quarter. It was less than half the $320.4 million loss from a year earlier.

Without one-time items Tesla lost 69 cents per share. Analysts polled by FactSet predicted a loss of 53 cents per share.

Revenue rose 88 percent to $2.28 billion, beating estimates of $2.22 billion.

Tesla posted its first profit in three years in last year’s third quarter and predicted net income in the fourth quarter.

The company said Wednesday that it expects to start making its $35,000 Model 3 in July, with higher-volume production by September.