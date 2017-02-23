There’s a potential for record breaking temperatures on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A big warm up is on the way for the next few days, with the potential for record breaking heat on Thursday.

Clouds hang out tonight, with some low clouds or patchy fog Thursday morning. Once that burns off, we’ll warm up quickly, getting to near 60 by the end of the day.

Best chance for records falling? At the shore, where Bridgeport’s record stands at 60.

The clouds are back Friday, and we’re awaiting a system out west that will bring us a little rain Friday night, but a better chance for storms Saturday night, including the threat for Spring-like thunderstorms. After that passes, a big correction in the temperatures!

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant. Highs into the 60s!

Friday: Sunshine mixing with afternoon clouds. High: Lower 60s.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 50s.

