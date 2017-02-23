Tom Brady shares hilarious ‘suspect board’ for missing Super Bowl jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tom Brady has said his missing Super Bowl jersey is disappointing and that he hopes it turns up some day. There are no leads on the $500,000 jersey and the Houston Police Department remains on the case.

Now, the future hall-of-famer has taken matters into his own hands by posting this hilarious "suspect board" on his Facebook page.

Could it be "Prison Mike," Michael Scott’s alter ego from The Office, his dog Scooby, or could Julian Edelman be the culprit?

Don’t overlook that Brady Courtroom Sketch, either. We all know how terrifying that character is from the endless memes that were created.