× West Hartford restaurant offers 65 cent cones for a 65 degree Thursday!

WEST HARTFORD — To celebrate the warm “65 degree” weather, A.C. Petersen Farms will offer ice cream cones for 65 cents!

Your weather experience will be slightly different depending on where you are, but all of us will have above average temperatures Thursday.

There will be a period of sunshine during the day, with more sunshine leading to much warmer temperatures!

In terms of record highs: Bradley Airport’s is 68 degrees, and Bridgeport’s is 60. Click here for your full forecast.

A.C Petersen is known for their ice cream and their hand-whipped heavy cream, and their milkshakes were voted “Best in Connecticut”.

In West Hartford at their flagship location at 240 Park Road, they’ll be open all day, so go get your ice cream cone!