Yale students develop anti-hangover supplement

NEW HAVEN — Two Yale University students set out to change the college drinking experience and have created an anti-hangover supplement.

The product called “Sun Up” is a powder users mix with water and drink 45 minutes before drinking alcohol according to the Yale Daily News.

The pair says they created the supplement by identifying what causes a hangover, then researching the nutrients to combat it from happening.

The formula targets the four causes of a hangover including loss of electrolytes and glutamate rebound.

The patent pending powder is currently in production.