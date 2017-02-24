6 students facing alcohol related charges in connection with death of UConn student in October 2016

STORRS — Six students are facing alcohol related charged in connection with the death of a UConn student back in October.

Jeffny Pally of West Hartford was killed on October 16 when she was run over by a campus fire department SUV.

Pally, 19, was sitting propped up against the glass garage doors on the public safety complex when the UConn fire department received reports that an alarm had been activated. The fire department opened the doors and an SUV pulled out, apparently running Pally over. The driver did not notice until he returned to the safety complex from the call. It was determined there was no emergency or fire. The firefighters “reset the alarms and returned to the station,” at which point they found Pally already dead.

State police say Pally attended an off-campus party prior to the accident.

On January 31, 2017, state police applied for arrest warrants for the people they believe hosted the off-campus party.

On Friday, Patrick Callahan, 21; Matthew Moll, 21; Austin Custodio, 21; Dominic Godi, 21; Dylan Morose, 22; and Jonathan Polansky, 22 were all arrested on alcohol related charges. Those include permitting a minor to illegally possess alcohol, sale and delivery to minors, and conspiracy to commit the sale or delivery of alcohol to minors.

All were processes and released on bond, state police said. No additional arrests are expected.

They are due in court on March 8.

After her death, more than 1,000 friends, family and students turned out to honor Pally’s memory at a candlelight vigil on the Storrs campus.