Bridgeport Amber Alert cancelled: Girl OK, father in custody accused of killing mother

BRIDGEPORT — An Amber Alert issued Friday morning for Aylin Sofia Hernandez, 6, from Bridgeport, has been cancelled. Police say her 26-year-old mother was stabbed to death in a domestic dispute with her father. The mother’s female friend is in critical condition and in surgery after the double-stabbing, police said.

The suspect, Oscar Hernandez, is the girl’s father and was captured on I-99 in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania. He was previously spotted in the Bronx, New York.

Police plan on updating the public on the case around 1:15 p.m.

Police spent hours looking for a rental car 2017 silver-colored Hyundai Sonata with Connecticut license plate AG91925.

The double stabbing occurred at 69 Greenwood Street in Bridgeport around 2:45 a.m. Friday. Bridgeport Police Chief AJ Perez called the case the “ugly, ugly side of domestic violence.” He said the man and woman were living together but were not married. He said alcohol was involved and the victim was stabbed at least 14 times. He appeared visibly shaken updating the case.

Chief Perez also said Oscar Hernandez is known to Bridgeport police for another situation in which there was a restraining order against him. Police say this was for an assault case involving another woman, not Aylin’s mother.

The Amber Alert was active in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey and then, Pennsylvania.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Neighbors are trying to wrap their heads around what happened. Gary Chapman, who lives nearby, said he saw the little girl playing in the backyard with her soccer ball just the other day, then woke up this morning to a street full of police cars.

“I couldn’t believe it!” said Chapman. “They’re quiet people, you know. No cursing or throwing bottles or anything and then to see this happen, to hear it, it’s like my gosh – I couldn’t believe it!”

