Cloudy night leads to a stormy Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

So much for Winter…for now! We hit 70 at Bradley today, more reminiscent of Mid May weather than late February. Clouds roll in tonight, and by tomorrow, an incoming storm brings clouds, scattered showers, and more steady rain late into the evening.

I’m not ruling out the opportunity for thunderstorms either! Highs on Saturday reach the lower 60s, but behind the front, we’ll only top out in the mid 40s, underneath sunshine. Mild weather for next week, with still no snow in sight.

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with the chance for a few scattered showers. Drizzle and fog in spots. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chillier and breezy. Highs: 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 40s.

Tuesday: Late showers possible after morning sunshine. Highs around 50.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:

Dan Amarante, Rachel Frank, Joe Furey, Matt Scott, Sam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.