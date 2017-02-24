× Domestic violence advocates speak out after Bridgeport murder that led to Amber Alert

HARTFORD — Domestic violence advocates in Connecticut are speaking out after a woman was stabbed to death in Bridgeport early Friday morning. The man suspected of killing her, Oscar Hernandez, took off with his 6-year-old daughter sparking an Amber Alert and multi-state search. They were found just before 11:30 a.m. in Philipsburg, Pennsylvania.

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence released a statement that the woman’s death marks the state’s first “intimate partner violence homicide” in 2017.

“We are saddened that another life has been taken because of domestic violence, but are grateful that the victim’s daughter has been found,” said Karen Jarmoc, chief executive officer of CT Coalition Against Domestic Violence. “We urge everyone to be vigilant of the signs that abusive behaviors may be escalating towards fatal violence. We want the public to know that our 18 member organizations are here to help by providing safe, confidential and free services across the state, 24 hours per day, 7 days per week.”

On average, 14 people are killed in domestic violence homicides each year, the CTCADV said. In 2015, 8 people were killed, and in 2016, 9 people were killed.

Certified domestic violence counselors can be reached 24 hours per day, 7 days per week at the state’s 18 domestic violence providers via the statewide domestic violence hotlines – 888.774.2900 (English) and 844.831.9200 (Español). Victims in the Bridgeport area can reach their local provider, The Center for Family Justice, directly at 203.384.9559. Services are confidential, safe and free. You can also learn more here.