East Hartford defeats Wethersfield in first round of CCC Tournament

EAST HARTFORD -- The East Hartford Hornets continued their winning ways in the first round of the Central Connecticut Conference Tournament, defeating the Wethersfield Eagles, 85-79.

The Hornets dominated in the first quarter, where they lead the Eagles, 19-8. The Hornets would grab a 41-26 halftime lead. But Eagles didn't go down easily. Despite trailing at the half, they trimmed the deficit, 61-55 at the end of the third quarter. Both teams went back and forth in the fourth quarter, but it was the Hornets who escaped with the win, advancing to a quarterfinals match up against Windsor.

Regular season records: East Hartford (18-2); Windsor (13-6)