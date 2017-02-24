× FBI investigating Yard Goats baseball stadium Dunkin Donuts Park project

HARTFORD — The FBI is launching an investigation into the Dunkin Donuts Park project.

According to the Hartford Courant, FBI agents have been contacting people with ties to the long-delayed stadium project in recent weeks. They’ve also been gathering information on expenditures of public funds towards its $71 million cost so far.

The park is supposed to be home to the Hartford Yard Goats baseball team but was delayed at least a year from when it was supposed to open.

The specific focus of the investigation is unclear.

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin released a statement on the probe:

“The probe being reported today is not focused on the City of Hartford, and we believe that it was prompted by information proactively shared by the City of Hartford. As you know, my administration terminated Centerplan Construction Company in June for failure to perform, but we also expressed a much broader lack of confidence in Centerplan. Around the same time, my administration contacted the FBI to share concerns about Centerplan’s handling of the project, including their failure to pay subcontractors for their work. This is one more demonstration of our commitment to absolute accountability, because that’s what taxpayers deserve.”