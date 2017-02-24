Hundreds of students stage a walkout in Danbury

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DANBURY -- The Danbury High School student body Thursday, peacefully protested an incident occurring on inauguration day.

On January 20th, a man yielding a Trump campaign sign stumbled onto the Danbury High parking lot after school hours and yelled racial obscenities towards the school's immigrant population.

After an investigation, the state's attorney's office decided not to file charges against the man.

“That’s a message to other people who might have the same views as that man that they could do the same thing," says Tyra Hodge, a Danbury High School senior.

Hodge and hundreds of others staged a walkout Thursday morning around 9:30 a.m.

Students say the protest would hopefully alert the administration to the response they would like to see.

“He should have been arrested. Something should have happened to him, fined or anything," says Iman Farah, a junior at the school.

Farah says until a response from the superintendent is heard more peaceful protests could happen.