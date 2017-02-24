Litchfield woman charged with manslaughter in fatal motorcycle accident from October

LITCHFIELD — A Litchfield woman is facing criminal charges four months after a motorcycle accident that killed woman and seriously injured her husband.

Litchfield Police charged Elizabeth Waterbury, 57, with second degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, assault with a motor vehicle while under the influence, assault in the third degree, interfering with an officer, tampering with physical evidence, operating under the influence of alcohol and or drugs and failure to maintain lane.

On October 23, officers responded to an accident on Rt. 63 and Norfolk Road around 1:30 p.m. Police said, Waterbury was driving a Ford Escape when she swerved into the path of a group of 18 motorcycles. Aislinn Kern, 33, and Edmond Kern, 40, both of Harwinton, were riding on the same motorcycle when they were struck by the SUV.

Officers say Aislinn fell off the motorcycle, hit Waterbury’s windshield and went up and over the SUV, landing in the roadway and died. Edmond suffered serious injuries.

Police said she struck other motorcycles as well. Daniel DePaolo of Harwington and Vincent Anderson of Bristol, were also seriously injured.

Waterbury is being held on $1 million bond and is due in court Monday, Feb. 27.