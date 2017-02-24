Neighbors react to the stabbing death of Nidia Gonzalez

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIDGEPORT -- Niesha Brown was shocked to find out why several police cars were in front of her house early Friday morning.

“It was just so surreal. It was just like I was in a movie,” said Brown.

Brown was reacting to the report from police of the stabbing death Nidia Gonzalez by Oscar Hernandez.

“They were just so happy and loving. They were just always happy. You wouldn’t imagine that there was an issue if there ever was one," said Brown.

She said her two daughters would frequently spend time with six-year-old Aylin Sofia, the daughter of Gonzalez and Hernandez.

“They’ll play together, she’ll come over. They’ll be inside my house, like any other little kids and their neighbor would be playing," added Brown.

But Brown said the hardest part for her was finding out a way to break the news to her two daughters.

“I broke down in tears and I told her that was Sofia and you know, her dad killed her. And unfortunately, she was so sad," said Brown.

“I just lost control of myself once I heard that her mom died," said Cassandra Lobban, Brown's oldest daughter.