New Haven police: Convicted felon shot estranged wife while infant slept nearby

NEW HAVEN — A convicted felon is facing several charges after police said he shot his estranged wife inside her New Haven apartment early Friday morning.

New Haven Police say they arrested Tyrell Brown, 31, just two and half hours after the shooting occurred. Around 1:30 a.m., police were called to Dixwell Avenue for a domestic dispute. While they were on the way, the call was updated to involve a shooting, police said.

The victim, who is expected to be okay, told police Brown shot her during an argument. She was taken to Yale-New Haven hospital to be treated for a non-life threatening injury.

Police say the victim’s mother and three-month-old daughter were home during the shooting, but were sleeping.

Brown took the woman’s cell phone and drove away in her car after the shooting, police said.

By 4:20 a.m., the car was spotted at Fitch and Crescent Streets. Brown was taken into custody and charged with assault in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, risk of injury to a child, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.