Police: Car crashed into a Torrington home, one person taken to hospital

TORRINGTON — First responders have taken a person to Waterbury Hospital Friday night after receiving calls regarding a car crashing into a home.

Torrington Police & EMS responded to 100 North Elm Street around 10 p.m., after reports of a serious accident involving a car striking a home. Torrington dispatchers said the driver was ejected from the vehicle upon impact.

The driver, who has yet to be identified, has been taken to Waterbury Hospital for treatment of injuries.

No additional information has been provided.

