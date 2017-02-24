× Quinnipiac Bobcats skate to their fourth consecutive win over the Yale Bulldogs

HAMDEN — For the fourth straight game, the Quinnipiac Bobcats claimed victory over the Yale Bulldogs, capturing their 17th win on the year.

Sophomore forward, Craig Martin, scored the first goal of the game in the first period, off an assist from both, senior Connor Clifton and freshman Brogan Rafferty, to give the Bobcats an early 1-0 lead. Bobcats Bo Pieper, would give his team a 2-0 lead minutes later, with a power play goal that was assisted by sophomore, Thomas Aldworth and Clifton.

Bobcats junior, Landon Smith, would give his team a comfortable 3-0 lead, scoring a goal in the closing seconds of the first period. But the Bulldogs didn’t let go easily. Bulldogs’ senior, John Hayden, trimmed the deficit two two, after scoring his 19th goal on the year, off an assist from sophomore Joe Snively and senior Frankie DiChiara.

Freshman Evan Smith, cut the Bulldogs’ lead, 3-2, after scoring in the closing minutes of the second period, of an assist from sophomore Andrew Gaus. That would be all the scoring for the Bulldogs, as the Bobcats went on to win the game, 3-2.