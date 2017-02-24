Rory Mcllroy to play in 2017 Travelers Championship for the first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- The Travelers Championship announced Friday that Rory Mcllroy has committed to play in this summer's tournament held at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.

Adding a player like Mcllroy who currently ranks as the world's No. 3 player, is something Travelers Championship Tournament Director, Nathan Grube, is excited about.

“We’re thrilled that fans throughout the region will have the opportunity to see one of golf’s brightest stars,” said Grube. “It’s always our goal to bring the best players in the world, like Rory, to Connecticut. He has accomplished a great deal in a short amount of time, and we are all looking forward to seeing Rory in June."

Mcllroy, who at the age of 27, secured wins in the PGA TOUR 13 times, British Open and FedExCup, said he is ready to take on some of the world's best golfers this summer.

“I’m delighted that the Travelers Championship is part of my schedule this year. It’ll be such a great experience,” McIlroy said. “The course should really set up well for my game and I’m really looking forward to teeing it up there in June against some of the TOUR’s best players.”

The 2017 Travelers Championship will be held June 19-25 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. For more information on this year’s tournament, visit click here.