South Windsor students see positive impact of Unified Sports program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Story by Hannah Lesko and Madison Isherwood

SOUTH WINDSOR -- One of South Windsor High School's core values is community, and the importance of it in a high school setting.

Through Unified Sports, the school creates a positive atmosphere that many kids don't often have available to them.

James Warnock, an advisor, understands the necessity of the program.

"It promotes friendship and inclusion," he said. "Regardless of skill or ability, we can all interact and have a good time."

It's not just the staff participating. Many students show their support by volunteering for the extracurricular activity, as well.

"I wanted to get involved because I love spending time with the kids and I want to develop a connection with every one of them," said Jamie Waldo, a student volunteer.

Each athlete has a genuine excitement for the program. Senior Alex Lavigne, whose favorite sport is basketball, has always seen a positive attitude to the games and practices.

Unified Sports isn't just for the participants - the whole school gets involved, too.

-------

FOX 61 Student News empowers Connecticut middle and high school students to explore the world of multi-media journalism by giving them the opportunity to capture, edit and publish original content under the guidance of industry professionals.

Each student produced and hosted segment will showcase a local story or event, highlighting all that is great about our state and align with our mission of HOPE. Segments will be featured on-air during Friday's Good Day Connecticut at 6:20, a.m. 7:30 a.m., the 5 and 10 p.m. news, our Facebook page and right here on FOX61.com!

Stay tuned and keep an eye out for the next news star! If your school would like to get involved learn more here or email us at studentnews@fox61.com.