Spring-like stretch of weather continues Friday and Saturday

Our stretch of spring-like weather continues Friday, with temperatures into the 60s and a decent amount of sunshine! It may be a little cooler along the shoreline with highs in the 50s, but it still looks like a great day out there. There may be a scattered shower around at times, but no major issues are expected.

The chance for scattered showers continues through Saturday, with temperatures staying on the mild side. Highs will be in the 50s. There may be a few thunderstorms as a cold front comes through on Saturday evening.

We then cool off for Sunday and Monday, with highs in the 40s and sunshine.

Forecast Details:

Today: Partly cloudy with some sun at times. Highs into the 60s if you see enough sun, likely in northern CT. Southern CT may hold onto the clouds, staying in the 50s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and mild with the chance for a few scattered showers. Drizzle and fog in spots. Lows around 50.

Saturday: Chance for rain. High: 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, chillier and breezy. Highs: 40s.